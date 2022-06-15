First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

NYSE FGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 2,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,251. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

