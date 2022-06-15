First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $31.93. 39,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 72,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.