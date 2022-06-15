First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 18,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 39,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.