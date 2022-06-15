First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.24. 1,070,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 831,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

