FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Trading Down 3.4%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.07. 134,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,231,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
