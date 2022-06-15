FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Trading Down 3.4%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.07. 134,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,231,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

