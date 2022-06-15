FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.57

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

