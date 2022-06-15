Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 500,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35.

On Monday, May 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50.

On Friday, May 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $316,560,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

