Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.