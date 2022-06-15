Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.