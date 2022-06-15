Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLME stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.84.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

