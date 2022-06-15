FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 135.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.