FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36.
FLEX LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
