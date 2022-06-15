Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $726,263.98 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 44,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $726,263.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,913,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Flex by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,817 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

