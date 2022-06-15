Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $145,190.03 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,891 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $145,190.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,643.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32.

FLEX opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

