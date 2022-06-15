Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $133,742.70 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 8,190 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $133,742.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,823.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FLEX opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,042,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after acquiring an additional 498,389 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 11.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flex by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 997,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

