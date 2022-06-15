Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

