Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.19. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 294,421 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a negative net margin of 74.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,140. 13.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

