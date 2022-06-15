Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.19. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 294,421 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,140. 13.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.
About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.