Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 1,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

About Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

