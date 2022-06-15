Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 1,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.
About Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Traders (FLTDF)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.