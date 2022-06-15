Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Fluor stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

