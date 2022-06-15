Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Fluor stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.75.
In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
