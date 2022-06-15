Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.33. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,124,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,741,241 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 549.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620,799 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $5,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4,384.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.