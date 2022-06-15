FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $82,452,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 684,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

