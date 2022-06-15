Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONK opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.