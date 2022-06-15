Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.91 and its 200-day moving average is 6.77. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 6.15 and a 12 month high of 8.40.
