Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Fortitude Gold stock opened at 6.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.91 and its 200-day moving average is 6.77. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 6.15 and a 12 month high of 8.40.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

