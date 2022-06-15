Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRTN opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Fortran
