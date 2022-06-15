Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTN opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

