Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in May

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,009. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals (Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.