Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.51

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $24.01. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 33,610 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.42.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

In other news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 77,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,741 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.