Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.