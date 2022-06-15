Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $310.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,809.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 625,670 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 399,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,986,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $82,181,000 after buying an additional 305,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.