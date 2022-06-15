Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS FXTGY remained flat at $$1.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Foxtons Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

