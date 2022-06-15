Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $282,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

