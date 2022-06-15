Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

