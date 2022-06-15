Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.47

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 20726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 520,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

