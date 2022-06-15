Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

FRHLF traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 64,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

