Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,037.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price target (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.26)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

