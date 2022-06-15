Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.13. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 3,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.