Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,284 ($15.58) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,900 ($35.20). The company has a market capitalization of £506.19 million and a PE ratio of 36.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

