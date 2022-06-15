FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of FSBW opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. On average, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

