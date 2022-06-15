FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Down 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 18,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

