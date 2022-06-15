FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Price Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 3,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

