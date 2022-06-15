Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Shares Down 0.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 104,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.
About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY)
