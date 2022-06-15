Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FSNB opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

