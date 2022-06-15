Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) were down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($63.42) to GBX 3,600 ($43.69) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($54.76) to GBX 3,253 ($39.48) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($47.34) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

