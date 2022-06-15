FY2022 EPS Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. Raised by Cormark (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.
Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.
Filo Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
