FY2022 EPS Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. Raised by Cormark (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.63.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

