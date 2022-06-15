FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

CBT opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

