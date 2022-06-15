G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

