G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GMVD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 8,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. G Medical Innovations has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMVD. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

