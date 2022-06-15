G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 49.7% in May

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMINF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
OTCMKTS GMINF traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.58. 22,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.64. G Mining Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.41 and a 1-year high of 2.27.
G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.
