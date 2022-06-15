Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,565. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.36.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GANX. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
