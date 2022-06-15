Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 23%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 23% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.61. 594,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 849,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.29.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$622.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94. Also, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Insiders sold a total of 70,043 shares of company stock worth $1,157,399 over the last 90 days.

About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.