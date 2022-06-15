Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 23%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 23% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.61. 594,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 849,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.29.
Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$622.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.49.
About Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
Featured Articles
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.