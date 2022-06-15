Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Up 12.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.23. Approximately 405,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 872,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.
Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.49.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
