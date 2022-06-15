Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Down 18.7%

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) were down 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.72 and last traded at $73.72. Approximately 468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

