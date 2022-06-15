Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Down 18.7%

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) were down 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.72 and last traded at $73.72. Approximately 468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.70.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)
